Thirteen-year-old teen out at 2 a.m. in Roseville is shot

Roseville police said that a 13-year-old boy was shot early Tuesday morning.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. His wound is not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said the boy was at Halissy Drive and Washington Boulevard, which is near Buljan Middle School, about 2 a.m. Tuesday when he was shot. He sought help from residents of a home in the neighborhood.
Police believe that his shooting stemmed from an altercation between people who know each other. When officers arrived, the assailant had fled.
No arrests have been made.
