Coroner identifies man found in Sacramento Taco Bell with fatal gunshot wounds

The brother of a Sacramento man who wandered into a Fruitridge Road fast-food restaurant with gunshot wounds on New Year’s Day and later died at a local hospital said he wants answers into the young man’s violent death.
“A lot of stuff doesn’t make a lot of sense. There’s more to this story than he got shot for no reason,” said Marcel Jackson, a Los Angeles resident, of Sacramento’s first homicide victim of the new year.
Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man on Wednesday as Jackson’s younger brother, Jamaal Taylor, 25, of Sacramento. He said police notified the family Monday – their mother’s birthday – of the fatal shooting.
An investigation into the homicide began when Sacramento Police Department officers responded to a call of a shooting at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at the 5500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man inside a Taco Bell suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police later determined the shooting had happened in a small vacant lot roughly two blocks north at the 5200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Jackson on Tuesday described his brother as a “a laid-back dude. He had a good personality. He never had issues” with other people, Jackson said.
Taylor, a Grant High School graduate, had recently moved out of his mother’s home and stayed with his sister in Oak Park, Jackson said.
Jackson said he has contacted his younger brother’s friends on social media, posted news accounts of the deadly incident online and called local hospitals including UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for more information into his brother’s death with little luck.
Sacramento Police Department spokesman Matthew McPhail said Tuesday afternoon that homicide detectives were still looking to contact people close to Taylor who may know about any conflicts the 25-year-old had with other people.
McPhail said the department encouraged witnesses of the shooting, which happened on a busy Sacramento street in broad daylight, to contact police.
“We anticipate that there were people who may have seen the aftermath or the shooting itself who have not reached out to us,” he said.
Jackson said he learned from Facebook that Taylor was with a woman in nearby Oak Park on New Year’s Eve, and that Taylor may have left alone late that night or early New Year’s Day. Jackson, who recently moved to Los Angeles, said he often warned his brother about leaving home without calling or telling someone where he was headed.
The last time Jackson talked to his brother, he cautioned him about going out on New Year’s Eve.
“I said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t get into nothing you’re going to regret,” Jackson said.
The Sacramento Police Department is asking witnesses with information regarding the homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
