January 4, 2017 1:25 PM

Missing Utah teen believed to be in Sacramento

By Jessica Hice

A missing Utah man is believed to be in the Sacramento area, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Macin Darrin Smith, 18, was last seen in St. George on Sept. 1, 2015, when he was 17 years old. He is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, white, athletic, with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a missing person’s flier from the St. George Police Department.

St. George police are asking anyone with information to call 435-627-4300 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

Published reports say Smith’s parents heard him get up for school the morning he disappeared, and thought he was leaving for the bus. He didn’t make it to school, and hasn’t been seen since.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

