Deputies arrest two additional men in fatal Foothill Farms apartment shooting

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department made two more arrests in a December shooting at a Foothill Farms apartment that killed a 38-year-old woman and injured three others, according to a department press release.
Tyquil Armstrong and Jerrell Jackson, both 21, were arrested on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting of Sungaya Fleming. Jackson was already in custody for being an ex-felon in possession of ammunition. Armstrong was arrested and booked into jail by Sheriff’s deputies Friday night.
Fleming was inside a Myrtle Avenue apartment on Dec. 12 with 15 other people when multiple rounds of gunfire blasted through the closed front door of the apartment just before 9 p.m. There were five children in the home, ages 4 to 16 years old, at the time of the shooting.
Three other people inside the apartment suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. The other victims, a 39-year-old woman, a 21-year old man and a 15-year-old girl, are still recovering, according to the press release. Fleming died from her injuries on Dec. 19.
A third man, 21-year-old Lawrence Johnson, was arrested on Dec. 20 for his involvement in the shooting.
Sgt. Tony Turnbull, sheriff’s spokesman, said Johnson was acquainted with people in the apartment and that detectives believe he got into an argument that led to a physical fight with a male at the apartment earlier that day.
Jackson and Armstrong are scheduled for an arraignment hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sacramento Superior Court. Both men are ineligible for bail.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
