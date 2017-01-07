Police dog hit in shootout with armed robbery suspects in Elk Grove

1:01 Caltrans deploys tow-plow for first time on snowy Northern California roads Pause

1:18 See what's behind the police eyes in the sky

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

4:02 Video: Joseph Duran's mysterious death

4:12 Sacramento's forgotten killers

1:47 Mother of defendant in Clavo shooting speaks

2:10 Concerns about the storm? Here's the latest

0:19 First wave of weekend storm blankets Redding in snow

1:19 Sneak preview of Sacramento's "Ice Blocks"