Police dog hit in shootout with armed robbery suspects in Elk Grove

An Elk Grove police dog was shot Saturday night while responding to an armed robbery on West Stockton Boulevard.
Officer Christopher Trim of the Elk Grove Police Department said two men robbed a Jamba Juice about 8:36 p.m.
An Elk Grove officer responded to a 911 call with his K-9 and encountered the suspects while driving north on West Stockton Boulevard toward Dunisch Road. Officer Trim said the suspects fired at the officer, who returned shots. The police dog was hit and suffered non life-threatening injuries.
One of the suspects surrendered at the scene and a second was detained 30 minutes later on Dunisch Road. Both suspects were shot and their conditions were not immediately available, Trim said. Police also detained a woman found in a car on Dunisch Road.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
