Mom of Jadianna Larsen files wrongful death suit

Attorneys for the mother of 6-year-old Jadianna Larson’s mother filed a wrongful death suit Monday against a list of agencies including Sacramento County, Child Protective Services and the Department of Health and Human Services alleging they and others repeatedly failed to safeguard her child despite numerous reports of child abuse.
Jadianna was six years old when her charred body was found May 28, 2015, in rural Glenn County a day after the man now accused of killing her reported her missing from her south Sacramento apartment complex.
Attorneys for Tanecia Clark in the suit filed Jan. 4 in Sacramento Superior Court cite “defendants’ repeated failure…to protect Jadianna Larson from a brutal murder …over the course of her short life” in the lawsuit.
Juan Rivera, Clark’s then-boyfriend, is accused of sexually assaulting the child then killing her with a blunt force object before dumping and burning her body.
Rivera’s mother is accused of helping her son to cover up the girl’s killing. Both Rivera and Burton were ordered to stand trial in Sacramento Superior Court in Jadianna's death at the end of their two-day preliminary hearing Monday.
Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith
Comments