Police officer: 'If you see him, just hit him with a baseball bat a couple times'

In dashcam video released late Tuesday by the Sacramento Police Department, two officers search for Dazion Flenaugh after he ran off from them and through backyards in south Sacramento. At one point, an officer tells a bystander that Flenaugh is "some nut, tweak, just freaking out" before suggesting that hitting Flenaugh with a bat could "mellow him out." Flenaugh swung a pickax at one resident's door. He was shot dead by police about 17 minutes after this video; police said he had two knives in his hand.
Sacramento Police Department

Fires

Abandoned apartment fire deemed suspicious

Sacramento Fire Department personnel were dispatched overnight to an abandoned apartment building to extinguish fire that charred the exterior of the structure. Fire officials said cause of the fire in the 6200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is under investigation. The circumstances surrounding the fire were suspicious.

Crime - Sacto 911

Watch Rocklin crews battle fire at house

Thanks to an assist from a fire-resistant door protecting the living quarters of a Rocklin home, firefighters were able to confine a blazing fire to the garage. Here are the Rocklin Fire Department firefighters responding at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the Springfield subdivision after finding flames devouring a garage attached to a home. Two vehicles in the driveway were also burning.

