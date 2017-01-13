Suspect in stabbing of French train hero Spencer Stone gets trial date

James Tran will face a March trial date on attempted murder charges in the stabbing attack on Air Force sergeant Spencer Stone outside a midtown Sacramento nightclub in October 2015.
A hearing was called Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court to reschedule trial.
Tran, 29, will return to court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing and is set to appear for trial on March 15.
Stone and two boyhood friends became international heroes just weeks before the midtown melee when they stopped a would-be terrorist’s attack on a French passenger train while on summer vacation. Stone was seriously injured on the train, but managed to subdue the gunman.
Stone was stabbed four times in the Sacramento attack with knife wounds to his heart, lungs and liver. He survived the stabbing and the emergency open-heart surgery needed to repair his wounds.
Tran eluded authorities for weeks after the violent brawl with four men at 21st and K streets that led to Stone’s stabbing before being arrested in November 2015 on an Elk Grove-area highway onramp.
The case has wended its way through the courts in the months since.
Tran remains held at Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.
