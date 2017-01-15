‘Nobody thought to save this man’s life,’ says brother of mentally ill man killed by police

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova Pause

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

3:17 FBI video details when East Area Rapist terrorized Sacramento area

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling