Questions remain about ‘Chloe’ in Jadianna Larsen case

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova Pause

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

3:17 FBI video details when East Area Rapist terrorized Sacramento area

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history