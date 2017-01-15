Crime - Sacto 911

January 15, 2017 6:27 PM

Auburn woman arrested following alleged attempt to kidnap toddler

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

An Auburn woman was arrested and charged with attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl from Ashford Park Saturday afternoon, Auburn police said.

Lindsay Frasher, 28, tried to take the child away from her grandfather while they were visiting the park, said Sgt. Gary Hopping of the Auburn Police Department.

“The grandfather was able to retain possession of the child” and kept Frasher from leaving the area until police arrived, Hopping said. Police determined that Frasher was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Hopping added.

Frasher was arrested on kidnapping charges and has been booked into the Placer County Jail with a $200,000 bail.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

