Crime - Sacto 911

January 19, 2017 6:28 AM

Number of firearms in carry-on soar, but Sacramento International Airport has comparatively few

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A record number of firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at the nation’s airports in 2016, but Sacramento International was not among the airport leaders of guns confiscated by TSA employees.

A total of 3,391 firearms were found in carry-on bags at U.S. airports in 2016. That is a 28 percent increase in firearm discoveries over 2015.

The firearms were discovered at 238 airports, two more than in 2015. The vast majority of the firearms were loaded.

The Top10 airports with firearms discoveries were dominated by cities in the south or southwest. The top spot went to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with 198 firearms discovered last year.

A total of 16 guns were found at SMF in 2016, low on the list, according to Nico Melendez, spokesman for the federal Transportation Security Administration.

Melendez said all kinds of prohibited items – knives, saws, blades, dumbbells – were found last year in carry-on bags.

“We don't maintain a log, but those items have definitively been recovered,” he said in an e-mail.

One odd find at Sacramento International occurred in February when TSA officers discovered what appeared to be a grenade. On closer inspection, the object was determined to be a replica grenade tobacco grinder. A small amount of marijuana was detected.

A big problem with replica grenades is that because they appear realistic, they can snarl lines as TSA explosives experts examine the items. Calling in the experts can lead to closed terminals and checkpoints, resulting in delayed or canceled flights, according to the TSA.

The TSA noted that travelers at the nation’s airports sometime try to hide items that could be used to a hijack a plane. TSA officers frequently find sword canes, belt buckle knives and knives hidden in shoes.

Last year, TSA officers found a knife hidden in a pill bottle, a lipstick stun gun, a lipstick knife and a sharp throwing star hidden in a cell phone case.

TSA maintains an online tool that allows the traveler to enter the name of an item to see if it can be packed in carry-on or checked bag. There’s also a prohibited items list.

Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

Breast cancer patient Denise Albert has a medical port in her chest. During a security check at the Los Angeles Airport, she explained to TSA agents that she has breast cancer and cannot be touched on her chest. She felt 'humiliated' after the experience.

Denise Albert, The MOMS and @themoms for Twitter

Newly released video shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete whi

Jefferson County Parish District Attorney

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

On the list

The top ten airports for firearms discoveries at TSA checkpoints in 2016:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 198

Dallas/Fort Worth International: 192

George Bush Intercontinental Airport - Houston: 128

Phoenix Sky Harbor International: 101

Denver International: 98

Orlando International Airport: 86

Nashville International: 80

Tampa International: 79

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: 78

Salt Lake City International: 75

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Despondent man on overpass prompts road closure

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos