Sheriff’s Office: Ponderosa High student with loaded firearm arrested

A Ponderosa High School student was arrested Thursday at school for allegedly bringing a weapon onto campus.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies were told at 8 a.m. Thursday that the student had been detained for bringing a loaded firearm to the campus, 3661 Ponderosa Road, in Shingle Springs.
When deputies arrived at the school, they arrested the student on suspicion of possession of the firearm. Deputies said that an investigation is ongoing and more details would follow.
“These types of calls are always taken very seriously and the safety of students and staff is our priority,” a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.
