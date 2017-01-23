Video: Vandal wraps bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

A 1,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of a woman who is shown on a video wrapping bacon on the handles of a door to a Davis mosque before then causing vandalism.
The Davis Police Department is investigating the incident, regarded as a hate crime, that occurred at the Davis Islamic Center early Sunday morning.
Six windowpanes were smashed and strips of uncooked bacon were placed on an exterior door handles just after 3:45 a.m., Davis police said. Police are calling it a hate crime because pork Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products.
A video released by the Sacramento Valley Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-SV) shows the woman wrapping the bacon on the door handles. The security camera video also showed her slicing the seat of a bicycle and cutting the tires several bikes.
Police say that based on the surveillance footage, the crime occurred between 3:45 a.m. and 4 a.m. The suspect is described as a white woman between 25 and 35 years old. She was wearing beige high-top shoes, gray or blue tight-fitting pants, an off-white vest and a black hat.
CAIR made the reward offer and urged state and federal authorities to investigate “the apparent bias motive for vandalism.”
CAIR said that pork and pigs are used to offend Muslims. In December, the FBI investigated a dead pig dumped at the Islamic Center of Lawton in Lawton, Okla. Surveillance video showed a pig’s carcass falling from the back of a pickup.
The driver of the pickup then fled.
In December, the Davis Islamic Center received a threatening letter identical to one sent to numerous mosques around the country. The hand-printed letter was from a group calling itself Americans for a Better Way and was addressed to "the children of Satan," according to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office.
The letter referenced then-President-elect Donald Trump, saying,"there's a new sheriff in town" and Muslims' "day of reckoning has arrived."
"He is going to do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews," the letter stated.
