Video: Vandal wraps bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits Pause

1:23 Gun owners train to qualify for concealed carry permits

2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

0:48 "I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar