Crime Q&A: Any arrests as result of June neo-Nazi, anti-facist clashes at state Capitol?

Q: I would like to know whether there were any arrests made in connection with clashes between one or more white supremacist groups and other groups, including Antifa and their leader Yvette Falarca. Assaults were recorded on video. I believe this occurred on or about June 28 of last year.
Frank, Antelope
A: The violent clashes on and around the state Capitol grounds June 26 remain under investigation, according to Jaime Coffee, a spokeswoman for the California Highway Patrol, the agency handling follow-up of the incident.
No arrests have been made to date, she said.
The violence erupted between a small group of neo-Nazi demonstrators who had scheduled a rally at the Capitol and members of a group calling themselves Antifa and describing themselves as anti-facists, who showed up to protest the rally.
The Sacramento Bee reported that 10 people were injured, five of whom were stabbed. Many of the people wore masks and black hoodies. They carried various weapons and protective devices, including sticks that had been removed from protest signs and tops of outdoor grills used alternately as drums and shields, The Bee reported.
No one was arrested during the clashes, and demonstrators on both sides questioned why law enforcement officers didn’t mount a more aggressive response. Witnesses said the violence erupted at different locations around the Capitol grounds, hindering the initial law enforcement response as the clashes occurred before the rally was scheduled to start.
Sacramento police and the CHP said hundreds of hours of video, which might lead to arrests were available from law enforcement, the media and online postings by people who witnessed the melee..
