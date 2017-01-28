Crime - Sacto 911
Strong door confines North Sacramento fire's destruction to family's garage
The Sacramento Fire Department mopped up on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, after a fire destroyed a garage and its contents -- including two vehicles -- on Rudger Way in North Sacramento, expressing concern over the family's displacement but satisfaction that the blaze was held to the garage by a fire-rated door. Sac Fire said it was the third time this month that a fire-rated door did its job properly.Sacramento Fire Department