Strong door confines North Sacramento fire's destruction to family's garage

The Sacramento Fire Department mopped up on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, after a fire destroyed a garage and its contents -- including two vehicles -- on Rudger Way in North Sacramento, expressing concern over the family's displacement but satisfaction that the blaze was held to the garage by a fire-rated door. Sac Fire said it was the third time this month that a fire-rated door did its job properly.
Sacramento Fire Department

Fire damages garage in Sacramento

Sacramento Fire Department personnel battled a fire early Wednesday in the 3800 block of 34th Street. The fire damaged a garage but not the home. There were no injuries reported and the fire's cause is under investigation, the department reported.

Watch officer pull trapped woman from burning car

Spokane police Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

