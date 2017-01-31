Tower Bridge closed due to possible bomb threat

The Tower Bridge over the Sacramento River between Sacramento and West Sacramento has been raised Tuesday afternoon to prevent a woman who may have a bomb from crossing the bridge from West Sacramento.
Sgt. Roger Kinney, West Sacramento police spokesman, said the pulled her car near the bridge and may have made threats of a bomb, but he said the bomb threat had not been confirmed.
“When the officers arrived, they contacted the vehicle. They noticed something unusual. There were some items blocking the window …They also saw some suspicious wiring. We pulled everyone back,” Kinney said.
Kinney said police asked that the bridge be raised to prevent the vehicle from crossing the bridge. He said police had set up a large perimeter and negotiators were called to the scene.
WSPD says a suspicious car is blocking lanes on the West Sacramento side of the Tower Bridge. Traffic is prohibited until further notice. pic.twitter.com/xaL4Xpon0F— West Sacramento (@cityofwestsac) January 31, 2017
A spokeswoman in California State Teachers Retirement System’s executive office, which occupies quarters on Waterfront Place in West Sacramento near the Tower Bridge, have been told to shelter in place.
On the Sacramento side of the river, access to the bridge is closed at Capitol Mall. The Sacramento Fire Department advises motorists to use the I Street bridge or Interstate 80 to reach West Sacramento.
The Tower Bridge is closed, as is an extended zone around the bridge, due to a security threat. Please use alternative routes & avoid area.— Christopher Cabaldon (@mayorcabaldon) January 31, 2017
