Tower Bridge closed due to possible bomb threat

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued Pause

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

0:51 'I'm not gonna force it,' officer says seconds before fellow cop shoots Joseph Mann

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

2:15 Hear witness, police, describe pursuit and shooting of Dazion Flenaugh