Police investigate vandalism, racist graffiti at Tahoe Park businesses

Sacramento police are investigating vandalism at a barbershop and meat market in the Tahoe Park neighborhood as a hate crime.
Glass was smashed at MoMo’s Meat Market restaurant, at 58th Street and Broadway, and burglars made their way into the neighboring Supreme Barber Lounge. The vandalism was reported to police Tuesday morning.
The intruder spray painted a backward swastika and a racial epithet inside the barbershop, police said.
A police spokesman said that investigators are working with nearby businesses to see if there is any security video of the vandalism. No suspects have been identified.
In a Facebook post, one customer, Isaac Gonzalez, shared photos of the cleanup and said he talked to the meat shop’s owner, who told him he’s not letting the crime get him down.
Police have not released any suspect information.
