Placer deputy shoots, kills armed suspect with hostage near Squaw Valley

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy early Friday shot and killed a man along Highway 89 in the Sierra Nevada who they said was armed and holding a woman hostage.
The incident began about 1:40 a.m. when deputies and California Highway Patrol officers tried to pull over a suspected drunken driver. The motorist was driving in an erratic and dangerous manner on Highway 28 in the North Lake Tahoe area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The officers stopped the pursuit a few minutes into the chase. At 2:45 a.m., a deputy spotted the same driver on Highway 28 near Dollar Hill.
The car was traveling erratically once more and an attempt to pull the driver over again was unsuccessful. A second pursuit began.
CHP officers deployed spike strips on the roadway, which burst the driver’s tires. The car stopped on Highway 89 between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows resorts.
The driver got out of his car and held his female passenger as a hostage at gunpoint. The armed man walked away with her and pointed his gun at deputies and passing vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The man then began walking up the driveway of a home, followed by deputies and CHP officers. The law enforcement officials attempted to negotiate with the man.
“Fearing for the safety and lives of the hostage and the people inside the home where he was headed, deputies shot the suspect,” the news release stated.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman, deputies and CHP officers were not injured.
The California Highway Patrol notes that Highway 89 is closed between Squaw Valley Road and Alpine Meadows due to the police investigation.
The closure was expected to be in place for a “significant amount of time,” according to police.
