February 7, 2017 10:53 AM

Third anti-Islam incident in Sacramento region reported as tenderloins are left on Davis porch

A third incident against Muslims in less than two weeks in the Sacramento region occurred over the weekend in Davis.

The latest incident occurred at the Russell Park Apartments, on-campus housing primarily for UC Davis graduate students. UC Davis officials said somebody left a package of pork tenderloins on a front doorstep of an apartment.

The residents of the apartment are Muslim and pork is a forbidden food in Islam. The incident occurred between 6 p.m. Friday night and 6 p.m. Sunday.

The leaving of the pork on the doorstep of the resident has so far been classified by the university as a “hate incident” because there may not have been a crime committed, according to UC Davis.

However, two other recent events are considered hate crimes by police. In each, vandalism occurred.

Sometime between 11 p.m. Jan. 31 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 1, someone spray painted anti-Muslim graffiti on the walls of the Tarbiya Institute, 1830 Sierra Gardens Drive in Roseville.

And the Davis Police Department continues to investigate an incident on Jan. 22 at the Davis Islamic Center as a hate crime. Windowpanes were smashed, bicycle tires were sliced and strips of uncooked bacon were placed on an exterior door handle of the center.

Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

Six windowpanes were smashed and strips of uncooked bacon were placed on an exterior door handle of the Davis mosque just after 3:45 a.m., Davis police said. Police are calling it a hate crime because Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products. The

Video courtesy of CAIR

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

