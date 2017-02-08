Arrest of intruder in reported rape at knife point of North Highlands woman

Deputies arrested a man they say entered through a window of a North Highlands home early Tuesday and raped a woman at knife point.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials said that about 3 a.m. Wednesday an intruder entered her home near Watt Avenue and Don Julio Boulevard. The 48-year-old woman was inside her home with her two children when she was awakened.
The man, armed with knife, then sexually assaulted the woman, sheriff’s officials reported. At one point during the assault, the woman was able to ask a relative via text to call 911.
Deputies responded and entered the home. There they found David Ross Hamilton, 28, of North Highlands.
Hamilton, who is a stranger to the woman, was taken into custody. Deputies said it appeared that Hamilton was going to enter a room of one of the children just before the deputies arrived, authorities said.
The children were not harmed.
Hamilton was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of burglary, child endangerment, rape and violation of parole. His bail is set at $750,000.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
