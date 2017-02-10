Freight train derails south of Elk Grove

A freight train derailed from its tracks and sent cars tumbling into the water Friday afternoon.
Cosumnes Fire Department Battalion Chief Kris Hubbard said about 14 railroad cars left the track near the Cosumnes River about 1 p.m. Hubbard said he believed the train was northbound and was on an elevated train trestle immediately adjacent to Dillard Road and Highway 99.
Train Derailment UP CLOSE image #cbs13 (images from: Doc Souza/ElkGrove Laguna Forums) pic.twitter.com/su9GsT9ZU7— Tony Lopez (@tlomedia) February 10, 2017
No train workers have been reported injured, Hubbard said. He said the freight train was traveling on Union Pacific tracks.
Return to sacbee.com for updates.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments