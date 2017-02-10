Crime - Sacto 911

February 10, 2017 1:37 PM

Freight train derails south of Elk Grove

By Nashelly Chavez

A freight train derailed from its tracks and sent cars tumbling into the water Friday afternoon.

Cosumnes Fire Department Battalion Chief Kris Hubbard said about 14 railroad cars left the track near the Cosumnes River about 1 p.m. Hubbard said he believed the train was northbound and was on an elevated train trestle immediately adjacent to Dillard Road and Highway 99.

No train workers have been reported injured, Hubbard said. He said the freight train was traveling on Union Pacific tracks.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

