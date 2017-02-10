Sacramento police investigate officer-involved shooting on Del Paso Boulevard

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around Pause

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned

0:36 Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:19 Vigil for missing Yolo teens at Woodland church

1:48 Placer County Sheriff's Office explains fatal police shooting near Squaw Valley

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'