February 10, 2017 2:18 PM

Sacramento police investigate officer-involved shooting on Del Paso Boulevard

By Cathy Locke, Anita Chabria and Diana Lambert

clocke@sacbee.com

Sacramento police are working an active crime scene that has already resulted in one officer-involved shooting in the 2900 block of Del Paso Boulevard.

About two dozen officers are on scene, including at least four SWAT officers with rifles. The nearby area has been locked down, and police advise motorists to avoid the area.

Two residents described a car chase that ended with a white Ford truck crashing into a green SUV. One suspect appeared to have run into a house.

Hagginwood Elementary School on Palo Verde Street placed themselves on lockdown as a precaution, said Zenobia Gerald, Twin Rivers Unified School District spokeswoman. She said school officials are releasing students on a class by class basis.

Hagginwood Elementary parents have been notified about the lockdown and will be called when they can pick up students.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

