Crime Q&A: Has former Granite Bay developer been tried in loan fraud case?

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway Pause

0:46 Evacuees flock to Sacramento hotels after officials warn of Oroville Dam spillway collapsing

0:23 Caltrans crews try to clear mudslide debris along westbound Interstate 80

0:25 Caltrans official explains the challenges faced in cleaning up Interstate 80

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

0:37 Scene from freight train derailment in Elk Grove that sent cars into river

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

1:01 Caltrans deploys tow-plow for first time on snowy Northern California roads