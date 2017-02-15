Bicyclist, 77, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sutter County

A bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday morning north of Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The 77-year-old still unidentified bicyclist was declared dead at the scene about 4 a.m. on East Onstott Road north of Pease Road. His damaged bicycle was nearby.
Evidence found at the scene indicates that the vehicle that hit him may be a late 1980s or early 1990s GMC or Chevrolet pickup or sport-utility vehicle. The hit-and-run vehicle likely has front end damage, including a broken headlight and broken right front running light.
Call the Yuba-Sutter CHP office at 530-674- 5141 with any information about the crash.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments