Bicyclist, 77, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sutter County

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

0:23 Workers continue work to clear Highway 50

1:22 Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

1:58 Boy celebrates third birthday in evacuation shelter in Chico with help of CHP officers

0:57 Crash scene at major Roseville intersection

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove