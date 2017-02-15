81-year-old man says he calmly watched the clouds before rescue from raging creek

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area Pause

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:35 Crews working to patch a leaky levee at Tyler Island

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

0:45 See it here: Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues