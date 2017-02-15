Crime fell across much of Sacramento in 2016 – but some neighborhoods did better than others

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours Pause

0:55 Rescuers retrieve man from Sacramento River log, take him to safety

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

0:23 Caltrans crews try to clear mudslide debris along westbound Interstate 80

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

0:57 Crash scene at major Roseville intersection

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

1:58 Boy celebrates third birthday in evacuation shelter in Chico with help of CHP officers

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around