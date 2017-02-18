Two arrested are suspected of stealing man’s car, running him over during Oroville evacuation

Two people were arrested Friday night for allegedly stealing an Oroville man’s car and running him over with it during the evacuation of Oroville last Sunday.
According to a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, the man injured in the incident was packing his belongings into his car Sunday night in the 5600 block of Farley Street in Oroville and had left the engine running.
As he was loading the car, police allege that 27-year-old Cody Bowles got into the driver’s seat. Bowles allegedly was followed by a second suspect, Lucia Ripley, 32, who got into the passenger’s seat.
The man tried to stop Bowles from driving away with the car but was run over. The Sheriff’s Office said he was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.
His car was found the next day on Rosedale Avenue in Oroville.
Bowles and Ripley were taken into custody Friday night after investigators received information that the two were at a home in Biggs.
Bowles was booked into the Butte County jail on suspicion of hit and run, carjacking, vehicle theft, mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. Ripley was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments