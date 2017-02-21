Dad of Baby Justice arrested in infant’s death

1:25 Suspicious object found in McClatchy High School bathroom Pause

0:53 Man arrested after barricading himself in Sacramento home for several hours

1:16 Father of killer Samantha Green has emotional walk from courthouse

2:32 Placer County sheriff announces his retirement

1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

6:49 Samantha Green arrested in death of baby Justice Rees

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath