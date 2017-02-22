Man sought in armed robbery caught on video outside southeast Sacramento home

Sacramento police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint as she was entering her southeast Sacramento residence.
Police on Wednesday released surveillance video of the robbery, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 6600 block of Cougar Drive. The victim, a woman, returned home and parked in front of her residence. As she parked her car, another vehicle pulled into the driveway of a neighboring duplex.
The woman began walking up her driveway and was about to open the front door when a male, armed with a gun, got out of the car and ran up to the woman, according to a Police Department news release. Before the woman could open the door, the male robbed the woman of her cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The robber was described as black, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with long hair or dreadlocks. He was wearing a red zip-up jacket, saggy jeans, blue underwear, a white belt, and a blue or purple beanie-style hat.
The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Hyundai Elantra, four-door sedan. The robber was last seen leaving the area in the vehicle, police said.
Officer Linda Matthew, police spokeswoman, said the robbery occurred in an area where such crimes are part of a trend.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-442-4357, or submit an anonymous tip by using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Police offered several crime prevention tips:
▪ Be aware of your surroundings as you enter your neighborhood. If you think someone is following you, don’t go home. Drive to a will lighted and populated area and call 911.
▪ Keep the outside of your home well lighted.
▪ Know your neighbors and look out for each other. If you see a person or vehicle that seems suspicious in the neighborhood, call 911 and report the license plate number.
▪ Make sure street lights are working. Report any outages to the city by dialing 311.
▪ Don’t flash large sums of cash when making purchases, as it may make you a target.
▪ Don’t carry or store large sums of cash in your home.
▪ If you have security cameras at home, make sure they are operational. Surveillance photos and video can help investigators solve crime.
