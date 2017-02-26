Man sues Elk Grove Police Department, claims anti-gay treatment, discrimination

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly Pause

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

6:22 How to taste beer like a pro

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

1:04 UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:41 'One down 24 to go.' Willie Cauley-Stein is pushing Sacramento Kings toward playoffs

0:17 New video of the Lake Berryessa drainage hole