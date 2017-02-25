Police shoot, kill alleged burglary suspect in Rocklin

Police shot and killed an alleged burglar in Rocklin on Saturday morning.
Residents called 911 shortly after 10 a.m. to report that a man was attempting to break into their home in the 4900 block of Bradford Place, said Sergeant Gilbert Farrulla of the Rocklin Police Department.
After entering the home, the suspect encountered an armed resident and fled. The suspect was outside the home when three police officers arrived roughly four minutes after the call came in, Farrulla said.
“The suspect was in possession of what was believed to be a firearm,” the Rocklin police said Saturday evening in a press release.
Police said least one of the officers shot the man. Authorities have yet to describe the circumstances outside the home that led to the shooting.
Rocklin police are investigating the incident. They said the Placer County District Attorney’s Office is following protocol and conducting its own investigation as well.
“At this point it would be premature to release specifics about the investigation until we have had enough time to interview witnesses and collect enough evidence to provide factual information,” Rocklin police said.
Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
