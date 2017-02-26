Body found near railroad tracks in Lincoln

The body of an adult male was found next to the railroad tracks in Lincoln Sunday afternoon, police said.
Just before 4 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department received a call about a man lying on the ground near 1st and H streets next to the railroad tracks, the department said in a press release.
Police said there were no signs of foul play or obvious signs of trauma.
The Placer County Coroner’s office is expected to investigate the cause of death and the man’s identity.
Lincoln police asked anyone with information about the case to call (916) 645-4040.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
