Crime - Sacto 911

February 26, 2017 9:48 PM

Body found near railroad tracks in Lincoln

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

The body of an adult male was found next to the railroad tracks in Lincoln Sunday afternoon, police said.

Just before 4 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department received a call about a man lying on the ground near 1st and H streets next to the railroad tracks, the department said in a press release.

Police said there were no signs of foul play or obvious signs of trauma.

The Placer County Coroner’s office is expected to investigate the cause of death and the man’s identity.

Lincoln police asked anyone with information about the case to call (916) 645-4040.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Elderly woman rescued from South Sacramento blaze

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos