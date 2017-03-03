Five arrested after Folsom jewelry store robbed of $77,038 worth of items

Four women and one juvenile were quickly arrested Thursday after reportedly stealing more than $77,000 worth of jewelry from a Sutter Street jewelry store in Folsom during business hours, police said.
Just before noon Thursday, an unidentified jewelry merchant in the 700 block of Sutter Street said she was distracted by a group of customers, then noticed the items were stolen. She quickly called the police and described the women, according to a Folsom Police Department news release. The group was found to have taken an estimated $77,038 worth of jewelry from the business, police said.
Stan Loghina, 45, of Anaheim; Stocian Zelanda, 41, of Anaheim, Mariana Slatineanu, 29, of San Leandro and Stefan Poiana, 18, of Westminster, and an unidentified juvenile, were arrested on suspicion of theft and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to Folsom police. The adults were booked into Sacramento County Main jail and the juvenile was booked into juvenile hall.
Folsom police ask anyone who might have additional information about thefts by this group to contact the department at 916-355-7231.
