March 6, 2017 1:38 PM

Ex-Stockton Mayor Silva pleads not guilty to felony money laundering, embezzling

Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Monday pleaded not guilty to felony money laundering and other financial charges.

San Joaquin Superior Court Judge Ron A. Northrup kept Silva’s bail at $1 million. Prosecutors argued that he was a flight risk, though his attorney disagreed.

The courtroom was nearly full, and members of the press crammed the jury box.

San Joaquin County prosecutors plan a news conference following the afternoon arraignment.

Silva’s next court date was set for March 13.

Silva was arrested Sunday at San Francisco International Airport as he returned home from vacation in Colombia.

He faces multiple felony charges, including misappropriation of public funds and grand theft. All come with a white-collar crime enhancement imposed when a “pattern of related felony conduct” results in the theft of more than $100,000. The DA’s Office also executed search warrants Thursday at Silva’s home and at the Stockton Kids Club. Silva was chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Stockton from 2005 to 2013.

The Kids Club is the successor to the Boys & Girls Club of Stockton. The Boys & Girls Club of America revoked the club’s 50-year charter in December 2013 after months of controversy involving some of its leaders, including Silva, who had served as director and a board member of the club, according to the Stockton Record.

The Kids Club, a nonprofit, aspires to “get kids off the street and into structured programs,” according to its Facebook page.

Silva unexpectedly rose to the city’s top job on a populist theme in 2012 before enduring a turbulent four years in office as Stockton struggled to recover from the recession and a prominent bankruptcy filing.

Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

Anthony Siilva, outspoken mayor of Stockton has clashed with colleagues as the city struggles to move beyond bankruptcy. He opposed a proposed pay cut for himself and backed raises for police officers. Video courtesy of city of Stockton.

Jim Miller jmiller@sacbee.com

Already facing an uphill battle for re-election last year, Silva was arrested in August on charges related to a strip-poker game at his Amador County youth camp. Under this legal cloud, he then lost the mayor’s race by more than 50 percentage points to upstart Michael Tubbs.

Prosecutors alleged that he recorded youth counselors, one a boy as young as 16, playing strip poker, and that he also furnished alcohol to a minor.

In November 2016, Silva rejected a settlement offer that would have closed the criminal case against him. The felony charge against him for the illegal recording incident was reduced to a misdemeanor in October. Silva’s next court hearing for this case was scheduled for Tuesday.

Stockton mayor leaves jail after arrest for alleged alcohol-infused strip poker game

Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva leaves the Amador County Jail after his August 18, 2016 arrest on suspicion of endangering a minor, providing alcohol to underage individuals and illegally recording a conversation. The charges were related to what authorities

Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee

