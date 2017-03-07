Coffee shop sales for fallen CHP officer’s family: $76,000, including $5,000 from Granite Bay customer

Sacramento area Dutch Bros. coffee shops and the Human Bean java joint in Rocklin raised $76,000 in one day for the family of fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew.
On Friday, proceeds from all sales at the coffee shops were donated to the late officer’s wife and two children.
Dutch Bros. outlets in Citrus Heights, Davis, Dixon, Elk Grove, Granite Bay, Roseville, Sacramento and Woodland raised $66,877. A customer in Granite Bay donated $5,000 to support the family.
The Human Bean coffee shop, 2401 Coppervale Drive, in Rocklin raised $9,228.
Chellew, 31, an eight-year veteran of the CHP, died Feb. 22 while pursing a fleeing motorcyclist on Fruitridge Road, east of Highway 99, in south Sacramento County. Chellew, a motorcycle officer, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole after he was cut off by another vehicle.
He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
“Thank you to everyone who showed up for their generosity and love,” said Nikol Grubbs, a Dutch Bros. Sacramento owner. “You made this day a bright light in a hard time.”
Alberto Quiroz, 26, is suspected of being the motorcyclist who was the subject of the fatal pursuit, was arrested Feb. 23. He was booked into Sacramento County jail on suspicion of felony evading, felony vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony resisting arrest.
