A dozen arrests during Black Lives Matter protest in Stockton

Following a Stockton City Council meeting Tuesday night, police say they arrested three men who were part of a Black Lives Matter protest for an alleged an assault on a homeless man and 9 people for an unlawful march.
A police sergeant saw several protestors attack the homeless man in Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza across from City Hall, according to a department Facebook post. The men punched and kicked him while he was down.
Officers arrested three of the alleged attackers, but two escaped. Three men arrested on suspicion of battery were Gabriel Mendez, 18, Joseph Pino, 18, and Christian Lorena, 22, all of Stockton.
Police said that while coming to aid of the downed man and making arrests, they were charged by other protesters. The protestors had to be pushed back and the injured transient transported to the hospital.
Protestors then entered the street, blocking traffic. Officers tried to move the group onto the sidewalk but were not successful.
Protestors eventually made their way to the police department, which is about four blocks from City Hall. There, several protestors refused to clear the street and were arrested, police said.
A few ran onto a freeway onramp and police suspected they were about to run into freeway lanes. Two more protestors were arrested before that could happen.
Two protestors were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, police said. Those arrested as part of the protest and offenses they are suspected of committing:
Kenneth Marbley, 36, of Stockton, for resisting arrest
Angie Sanchez, 22 of Stockton, for resisting arrest
Dominique Johnson, 30, of Oakland, for resisting arrest
Raymond Mauricio, 22, of Stockton, for resisting arrest and blocking a public right of way
Lareesha Brown, 25, of Modesto, for resisting arrest, battery on peace officer, and blocking a public right of way
Serena Salinas, 19, of Stockton, for resisting arrest
Trevor Johnson, 28, of Oakland, for resisting arrest
A 17 year old girl, of Stockton, for resisting arrest
A 14 year old girl, of Stockton, for resisting arrest and blocking a public right of way
