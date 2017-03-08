Crime - Sacto 911

March 8, 2017 7:19 AM

A dozen arrests during Black Lives Matter protest in Stockton

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Following a Stockton City Council meeting Tuesday night, police say they arrested three men who were part of a Black Lives Matter protest for an alleged an assault on a homeless man and 9 people for an unlawful march.

A police sergeant saw several protestors attack the homeless man in Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza across from City Hall, according to a department Facebook post. The men punched and kicked him while he was down.

 

Officers arrested three of the alleged attackers, but two escaped. Three men arrested on suspicion of battery were Gabriel Mendez, 18, Joseph Pino, 18, and Christian Lorena, 22, all of Stockton.

Police said that while coming to aid of the downed man and making arrests, they were charged by other protesters. The protestors had to be pushed back and the injured transient transported to the hospital.

Protestors then entered the street, blocking traffic. Officers tried to move the group onto the sidewalk but were not successful.

Protestors eventually made their way to the police department, which is about four blocks from City Hall. There, several protestors refused to clear the street and were arrested, police said.

A few ran onto a freeway onramp and police suspected they were about to run into freeway lanes. Two more protestors were arrested before that could happen.

Two protestors were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, police said. Those arrested as part of the protest and offenses they are suspected of committing:

Kenneth Marbley, 36, of Stockton, for resisting arrest

Angie Sanchez, 22 of Stockton, for resisting arrest

Dominique Johnson, 30, of Oakland, for resisting arrest

Raymond Mauricio, 22, of Stockton, for resisting arrest and blocking a public right of way

Lareesha Brown, 25, of Modesto, for resisting arrest, battery on peace officer, and blocking a public right of way

Serena Salinas, 19, of Stockton, for resisting arrest

Trevor Johnson, 28, of Oakland, for resisting arrest

A 17 year old girl, of Stockton, for resisting arrest

A 14 year old girl, of Stockton, for resisting arrest and blocking a public right of way

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

29th Avenue house fire injures two

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos