CHP said it has recommended charges against 106 people in melee at state Capitol

The California Highway Patrol announced that it has completed an investigation into a violent melee on June 26, 2016 on the grounds of the state Capitol, recommending charges against 106 people.
The CHP issued a news release Tuesday announcing that it has forwarded a 2,000-page investigative report along with several hours of video footage with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s Office will consider 514 misdemeanor and 68 felony charges involving 106 individuals. The charges include unlawful assembly and assault with a deadly weapon.
The violence erupted between a small group of neo-Nazi demonstrators affiliated with the Traditionalist Workers Party, who had obtained a permit to hold a rally in the west area of Capitol Park, and members of a group calling themselves Antifa and describing themselves as anti-facists. The Antifa protestors did not have a permit, and showed up to protest the neo-Nazi rally.
Fourteen people were injured, some of whom were stabbed. The violence also resulted in thousands of dollars in property damage on Capitol grounds, according to the CHP news release.
“As a result of our investigation, which included conducting hundreds of interviews and reviewing many hours of video evidence, we are asking the Sacramento County District Attorney to bring charges ranging from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon,” Capt. Daniel Lamm, commander of the CHP’s Capitol Protection Section, said in a written statement. “Our role is to protect free speech, but not when the speech involves violence.”
Fran Clader, a CHP spokeswoman, said many people have asked why the investigation took so long. She noted that many of the people involved wore masks or hoodies to disguise their identities and many would not cooperate with investigators.
The Sacramento Bee reported that many of the protestors carried various weapons and protective devices, including sticks that had been removed from protest signs and the lids from outdoor grills. These items were used as weapons, drums and shields.
Even before the permitted demonstration began, clashes broke out at numerous locations around the Capitol grounds among the approximately 400 people gathered for and against the rally, which had been heavily promoted and denounced on websites leading up to the event.
Witnesses said the violence erupted at different locations around the Capitol grounds, hindering the initial law enforcement response as the clashes began before the event was scheduled to start.
The first sign of violence came just before 11 a.m., when KCRA reporter Mike Luery and his camerman were caught in an altercation wth anti-facist protestors shouting “no cameras” and demanding that they leave. Someone knocked the microphone from Luery’s hand and other people tried to grab the camera. Luery and the cameraman were eventually shoved out of the crowd and crossed the street away from the protestors.
The CHP, which is responsible for security on the Capitol grounds had officers standing by along with Sacramento police in riot gear.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
