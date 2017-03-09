Prosecutors sift through mountain of files, videos from last June’s California Capitol riot

1:20 Witness stunned by sudden outbreak of violence at state Capitol Pause

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:19 Vigil for missing Yolo teens at Woodland church

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

0:51 'I'm not gonna force it,' officer says seconds before fellow cop shoots Joseph Mann

1:14 Three shot, two killed on Brookfield Drive in south Sacramento

1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care