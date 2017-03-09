Man wounded in gun battle with police faces attempted murder charges

A man shot in a Feb. 10 gun battle with law enforcement officers in North Sacramento faces charges of attempted murder.
The Sacramento Police Department announced that 28-year-old Armani Lee was booked Thursday night on three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. Lee was released from the hospital Feb. 18 and booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of multiple offenses, including violation of parole, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
He remains in custody and ineligible for bail. His next court date is Monday, according to jail inmate information available online.
Sacramento undercover officers had Lee under surveillance Feb. 10. He was wanted for a parole violation and was a suspect in a Feb. 4 shooting in North Sacramento, according to police.
Officers spotted Lee leaving a home on Land Avenue and heading toward the 2900 block of Del Paso Boulevard. When officers approached Lee, he fled. Police said he later pulled out a black handgun and fired multiple rounds at a marked police K9 vehicle as it approached Land Avenue.
The K-9 officer ducked to avoid being struck by gunfire, then fired back at Lee as he fled.
Three other officers fired at Lee as he shot at the K-9 officer and other approaching officers, according to a Police Department news release.
Lee was struck multiple times and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said officers found a black handgun in the area where Lee was found.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
