Stockton fire kills two people early in the morning

1:26 Dogs sniff out cancer signs in firefighters Pause

2:13 At least 10 hurt at chaotic, bloody neo-Nazi rally at Capitol

1:20 Witness stunned by sudden outbreak of violence at state Capitol

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson

1:28 Unusual parking device in downtown Sacramento

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care