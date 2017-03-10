Stockton fire kills two people early in the morning

Two men died in an early Friday morning house fire in Stockton.
The blaze began around 4 a.m. at a home on Vine and Madison streets, according to media reports. Firefighters came on the scene to rescue a man on the roof of the first floor. He told them others were inside.
Crews found a second man on the roof on the other side of the house, but he died from injuries, authorites told Fox40.
A third man was found dead inside the home.
Stockton Fire Department told Fox40 that the home was torched from the first floor to the attic. It is unknown how the blaze started.
CBS Sacramento spoke to neighbors at the scene.
Stockton Fire says the cause of the fire on Vine & Madison is under investigation pic.twitter.com/ydgndRCqxl— Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) March 10, 2017
“It was horrible. I woke up to the screaming of (someone) asking for help,” neighbor Waleska Gonzales told CBS Sacramento.
