Crime - Sacto 911

March 10, 2017 7:12 AM

Stockton fire kills two people early in the morning

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

The Sacramento Bee

Two men died in an early Friday morning house fire in Stockton.

The blaze began around 4 a.m. at a home on Vine and Madison streets, according to media reports. Firefighters came on the scene to rescue a man on the roof of the first floor. He told them others were inside.

 

Crews found a second man on the roof on the other side of the house, but he died from injuries, authorites told Fox40.

A third man was found dead inside the home.

Stockton Fire Department told Fox40 that the home was torched from the first floor to the attic. It is unknown how the blaze started.

CBS Sacramento spoke to neighbors at the scene.

“It was horrible. I woke up to the screaming of (someone) asking for help,” neighbor Waleska Gonzales told CBS Sacramento.

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

29th Avenue house fire injures two

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos