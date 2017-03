0:58 SUV crashes through Sacramento County Main Jail lobby Pause

1:10 Girfriend of assaulted Uber and Lyft driver speaks out

1:28 Hero, stabbing victim Spencer Stone in court as his assailant pleads guilty

1:11 Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower