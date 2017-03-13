Crime - Sacto 911

March 13, 2017 8:19 AM

Sentencing for man convicted in burglary, sexual assault on Sacramento couple

By Bill Lindelof

A man was sentenced to a long prison term for committing a terrifying assault on a Sacramento County couple.

Anthony James Galloway, 40, was sentenced to 57 years to life in state prison on Friday. Galloway had been convicted on Jan. 24 on charges of first-degree burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and two sexual assault counts.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office, a couple was asleep on May 12, 2015 when Galloway entered their home through a window.

Armed with a hammer, Galloway forced the man to perform sex acts on his girlfriend. He then threatened to rape the woman, pulling on her hair, according to the press release.

The boyfriend charged at him to protect his girlfriend, but Galloway placed him in a choke hold. During the struggle, the girlfriend screamed for help from a bedroom window, which caused Galloway to flee.

He was arrested by police in a neighbors backyard.

