March 13, 2017 8:42 AM

Firefighter suffers minor injury when Antelope garage roof collapses

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A firefighter suffered minor injuries Monday morning when the roof on a burning house garage collapsed.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters were called about 7:15 a.m. Monday to the garage fire in the 8000 block of Firestone Way in Antelope. Firefighters were inside the burning garage when the roof collapsed, a fire spokesman said.

One firefighter was hit by debris. As a precaution, he was transported to a hospital emergency room.

The fire, which was primarily contained to the garage, was quickly extinguished. Cause is under investigation.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

