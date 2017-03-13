Firefighter suffers minor injury when Antelope garage roof collapses

A firefighter suffered minor injuries Monday morning when the roof on a burning house garage collapsed.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters were called about 7:15 a.m. Monday to the garage fire in the 8000 block of Firestone Way in Antelope. Firefighters were inside the burning garage when the roof collapsed, a fire spokesman said.
One firefighter was hit by debris. As a precaution, he was transported to a hospital emergency room.
The fire, which was primarily contained to the garage, was quickly extinguished. Cause is under investigation.
