Prosecutors seek 40-year prison term for Vallejo kidnapper, until he is ‘old and weak’

Declaring that Vallejo kidnapper Matthew Muller is a serial criminal who poses a grave threat to the public, federal prosecutors are asking that he be sentenced to 40 years in prison.
“Muller is extremely dangerous,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Segal wrote in court papers filed Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Sacramento. “Public safety requires that he be imprisoned until he is old and weak.”
Muller faces sentencing Thursday after agreeing to a deal in which prosecutors said they would not seek more than a 40-year sentence for his March 2015 invasion of Aaron Quinn’s Mare Island home and subsequent abduction of Quinn’s girlfriend, Denise Huskins.
Muller tied up both his victims, then left with Huskins and took her to a Lake Tahoe-area home, where authorities say he sexually assaulted her twice before driving her to Southern California and releasing her.
Court papers describe an elaborate scheme he concocted that included spying on the couple with a drone and using a recording of whispered voices and a mannequin in military fatigues to convince them he was part of a “crew” of attackers rather than acting alone. The documents also suggest Muller may have been involved in similar home invasions of women’s Bay Area homes dating back to 2009.
“Muller’s conduct was depraved and egregious: he invaded a stranger’s home, kidnapped a woman, video-recorded himself as he raped her, and used elaborate artifice to convince his victims that he was just one member of a professional crew,” Segal wrote. “Just punishment requires that Muller suffer a severe sentence that accounts for the entirety of his culpable conduct.”
Muller’s Sacramento attorney, Tom Johnson, also is expected to file his recommended sentence Monday, but U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley is not required to follow either recommendation.
Huskins, 31, and Quinn, 32, were together in his Mare Island home in the early morning hours of March 23, 2015, when an intruder broke in, tied them both up and blind-folded them, then drugged them and abducted Huskins.
Vallejo police originally suspected Quinn, and when Huskins turned up alive in Southern California two days later not far from her parents’ Huntington Beach home police labeled the case a hoax. During a press conference the day she was discovered alive, a Vallejo police official said more than 40 detectives had been wasting their time on a “wild goose chase” and suggested Quinn and Huskins owed the community an apology.
That stance changed in late June, after Dublin police began investigating a similar home invasion in their city and found evidence that led them to Muller.
Muller subsequently pleaded guilty in federal court in Sacramento to the kidnap and is expected to face additional state charges following his sentencing on Thursday.
Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam
Comments