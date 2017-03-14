Crime - Sacto 911

March 14, 2017 2:50 PM

Lincoln man arrested in Roseville shooting that injured 18-year-old

By Cathy Locke

Roseville police have arrested a Lincoln man in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old at a Roseville apartment complex early Sunday.

Jamari Jordan Baugh, 22, was arrested without incident Monday night on a Placer County arrest warrant charging him with attempted murder, according to a Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 3:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Marcia Way at Foothills Boulevard in Roseville. There they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Detectives identified a suspect in the shooting. Assisted by Roseville-Rocklin SWAT officers and the Lincoln Police Department, they served search and arrest warrants at a Lincoln home about 8 p.m. Monday and took Baugh into custody.

Baugh was booked into Placer County Jail.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

