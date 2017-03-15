Man sought in attack on Auburn hospital security guard

Placer County sheriff’s officials are asking the public’s help in finding a man who assaulted security guard Tuesday night at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.
The female security guard was patrolling the hospital grounds on foot when she encountered a man sitting in a stairwell. When she asked him to leave, he threw her to the ground, then punched and kicked her according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The man ran off, and deputies were unable to find him during a search of the area.
The man is described white, tall, thin and in his early 30s. He had a blond goatee and was wearing a black beanie and an oversized white T-shirt.
Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375. Those who wish to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to an arrest are advised to call Placer County Crime Stoppers, 800-923-8191, or submit a tip online.
