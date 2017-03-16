TSA finds 58 firearms at US airports in a week, including 2 in carry-on at Sacramento International

The most recent weekly report from the TSA shows that 58 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at U.S. airports, including two handguns at Sacramento International Airport.

A 22.-caliber handgun was recovered Feb. 27 and a .380-caliber weapon was found Feb. 28 at Sacramento International by the Transportation Security Administration. Only the .380 was loaded.

Of the 58 firearms discovered during the week of Feb. 27 to March 5 at the nation’s airports, 54 were loaded and 21 had a round chambered. Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage, but they just first be declared to the airline, according to the TSA.

“Each time we find a dangerous item, the line is slowed down and a passenger that likely had no ill intent ends up with a citation or in some cases is even arrested,” notes the TSA in a bulletin.

“The passenger can face a penalty as high as $11,000. This is a friendly reminder to please leave these items at home.”

In many cases, people simply forgot they had items in carry-on bags, the TSA said.

Also recovered was a stun cane at Kahului Airport in Hawaii. All stun devices are prohibited in carry-on bags. A checked bag at the Palm Springs airport contained an ammunition box with three live ground burst simulators, two live M83 smoke grenades and one inert practice grenade.

All kinds of knives are found every week by TSA agents. All knives, including small pen knives, are prohibited from packing in carry-on luggage.

However, knives may be packed in checked baggage, according to the TSA.