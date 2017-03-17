Two men booked into jail after high-speed getaway attempt down Highway 99

0:56 See where Sacramento falls on the 7 ‘greenest’ cities in the world Pause

1:54 Spokesperson says Matthew Muller's family is 'profoundly sorrowful'

1:58 Attorney says FBI should be held responsible for what happened to Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins

0:41 'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

0:55 Suspect's mother, victim's mother hug before arraignment in J.J. Clavo killing

2:16 Sacramento's most-wanted: These fugitives are on the run from the law

0:46 Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson