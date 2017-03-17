Two men booked into jail after high-speed getaway attempt down Highway 99

Two men were booked into Sacramento County jail on auto burglary and other charges after a wild chase on Highway 99.
Lashoun Jude Schexnayder, 38, of Sacramento and Edward Damonte Stephens, 28, of Richmond were taken into custody Thursday in Sacramento County's Vintage Park area following a vehicle chase that began shortly after 6 p.m. in Elk Grove.
Stephens, the apparent driver in the police pursuit, was arrested on suspicion of evading police while driving in a reckless manner and burglary. Schexnayder was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and violation of probation.
Officer Christopher Trim, Elk Grove police spokesman, said officers responded at 6:07 p.m. Thursday to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress on Laguna Boulevard near the Target store. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled.
When the vehicle entered Highway 99, the CHP took over the chase. The vehicle traveled south at high speeds past Galt to Lodi. It exited the freeway in Galt then returned to the freeway, heading northbound.
The vehicle then exited at Calvine Road, before driving at high speeds through neighborhoods in the Vintage Park area, north of Calvine. The two occupants abandoned the vehicle on Cord Way, a residential street, and ran off in different directions.
Schexnayder and Stephens were eventually taken into custody.
