Crime - Sacto 911

March 17, 2017 7:30 AM

Two men booked into jail after high-speed getaway attempt down Highway 99

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Two men were booked into Sacramento County jail on auto burglary and other charges after a wild chase on Highway 99.

Lashoun Jude Schexnayder, 38, of Sacramento and Edward Damonte Stephens, 28, of Richmond were taken into custody Thursday in Sacramento County's Vintage Park area following a vehicle chase that began shortly after 6 p.m. in Elk Grove.

Stephens, the apparent driver in the police pursuit, was arrested on suspicion of evading police while driving in a reckless manner and burglary. Schexnayder was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and violation of probation.

Officer Christopher Trim, Elk Grove police spokesman, said officers responded at 6:07 p.m. Thursday to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress on Laguna Boulevard near the Target store. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled.

When the vehicle entered Highway 99, the CHP took over the chase. The vehicle traveled south at high speeds past Galt to Lodi. It exited the freeway in Galt then returned to the freeway, heading northbound.

The vehicle then exited at Calvine Road, before driving at high speeds through neighborhoods in the Vintage Park area, north of Calvine. The two occupants abandoned the vehicle on Cord Way, a residential street, and ran off in different directions.

Schexnayder and Stephens were eventually taken into custody.

 

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Truck sought in fatal Sunrise Boulevard hit-and-run

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos