El Dorado High School math teacher arrested for suspected sex offenses with students

Placerville police have arrested an El Dorado High School teacher on suspicion of sexual misconduct with students at the school.
Math teacher Daniel Mummy, 33, was arrested on suspicion of seven misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting children and a count of sexual battery by a person of authority.
His bail has been set at $95,000.
Detectives were called to El Dorado High School on Thursday to investigate reports that a teacher had touched female students at the campus. Students told officers that Mummy had been touching them inappropriately while they were at the school, police said.
Investigators allege that Mummy has been engaged in the inappropriate touching since October.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments