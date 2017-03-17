Crime - Sacto 911

March 17, 2017 10:35 AM

El Dorado High School math teacher arrested for suspected sex offenses with students

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Placerville police have arrested an El Dorado High School teacher on suspicion of sexual misconduct with students at the school.

Math teacher Daniel Mummy, 33, was arrested on suspicion of seven misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting children and a count of sexual battery by a person of authority.

His bail has been set at $95,000.

Detectives were called to El Dorado High School on Thursday to investigate reports that a teacher had touched female students at the campus. Students told officers that Mummy had been touching them inappropriately while they were at the school, police said.

Investigators allege that Mummy has been engaged in the inappropriate touching since October.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos